Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Promises: empty words or real commitments?' [Village News, Lewis letter, 12/16/21]

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/25/2021 at 9:07am



Thank you to Mr. Lewis for his response to Mr. Terrell. I had a retort in mind, but couldn't muster up the energy or the proper attitude to respond. Mr. Lewis said all the right things as far as I am concerned and I would venture to say many others in the community would agree.

President Trump did indeed keep promises. I recall when I complained about gas prices (early on) and was reprimanded for indicating that the Biden administration was responsible, it was just the beginning.

The Biden group has put this country in so many unfortunate if not dangerous situations in this world of confusion and on the road to communism. I'm sure I will get some flack for this observation, but if we don't recognise it and confront it, we will be in it.

We have to pray and know that God is in charge for good. God bless the United States of America and keep it great for all of us. I have had an opportunity to leave California, but some of us have to stay and fight for what used to be a wonderful place to live. I am a native Californian, lived 25 years in Texas, but at age 84 am still willing to fight for California. Please join me.

Orolie Gubser

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021