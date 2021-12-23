Re: 'Promises: empty words or real commitments?' [Village News, Lewis letter, 12/16/21]

Thank you to Mr. Lewis for his response to Mr. Terrell. I had a retort in mind, but couldn't muster up the energy or the proper attitude to respond. Mr. Lewis said all the right things as far as I am concerned and I would venture to say many others in the community would agree.

President Trump did indeed keep promises. I recall when I complained about gas prices (early on) and was reprimanded for indicating that the Biden administration was responsible, it was just the beginning.

The Biden group has put this country in so many unfortunate if not dangerous situations in this world of confusion and on the road to communism. I'm sure I will get some flack for this observation, but if we don't recognise it and confront it, we will be in it.

We have to pray and know that God is in charge for good. God bless the United States of America and keep it great for all of us. I have had an opportunity to leave California, but some of us have to stay and fight for what used to be a wonderful place to live. I am a native Californian, lived 25 years in Texas, but at age 84 am still willing to fight for California. Please join me.

Orolie Gubser