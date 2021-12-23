Re: Re: 'How can so many be duped? [Village News, Terrell letter, 12/16/21]

I read with interest John H. Terrell's commentary in the opinion section on Dec. 16. Since a fetus is a living thing, when does it stop being "no one else?" When it is born? When it is given a name? When it is weaned? When it is no longer dependent on adults for survival?

These are questions people have been asking and answering in different ways since the beginnings of the human race. I like to think, we, in a modern society, can be a little more compassionate about the sanctity of human life than Mr. Terrell.

Richard H. Mills