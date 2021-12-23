Thank you to all

Thank you all for supporting the Fallbrook Chorales Christmas gift to the community Saturday, Dec. 11. We had such a good time singing, and to see all the smiling faces in the audience made it perfect.

Again, thank you, and we look forward to seeing you for our "Fallbrook Joe" fundraiser on Saturday, April 2., and our Spring Concert on Saturday, May 21. The Fallbrook Chorale is a not-for-profit organization.

Ann Frederick

Fallbrook Chorale