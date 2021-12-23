McFarland 95th at state meet
Last updated 12/25/2021 at 10:07am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Bonsall High School senior Ethan McFarland concluded his high school cross-country career by finishing 95th among the 205 Division V boys who competed at the CIF state meet Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
The Woodward Park course was 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). McFarland had a time of 17:49.8.
“It wasn’t a good race for me, but at that point I’m just happy that I made state,” McFarland said.
The three Division V boys teams with the best finish at the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 20 at Morley Field in San Diego qualified for the state meet as te...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)