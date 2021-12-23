McFarland 95th at state meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School senior Ethan McFarland concluded his high school cross-country career by finishing 95th among the 205 Division V boys who competed at the CIF state meet Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

The Woodward Park course was 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). McFarland had a time of 17:49.8.

“It wasn’t a good race for me, but at that point I’m just happy that I made state,” McFarland said.

The three Division V boys teams with the best finish at the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 20 at Morley Field in San Diego qualified for the state meet as te...