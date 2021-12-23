Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Straight Up G first, Finneus second in King Glorious Stakes

 
Last updated 12/25/2021 at 10:30am

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Training Center colts finished first and second in the King Glorious Stakes race Dec. 12 at Los Alamitos Race Course.

Straight Up G, who is trained by Richard Baltas and was ridden by Ricardo Gonzalez, led for the entire one-mile dirt race for California-bred 2-year-olds and won by a 3 1/2-length margin over Finneus, who is trained by Walther Solis and had Umberto Rispoli for his jockey.

The nine horses in the race included four who train at San Luis Rey. Thirsty Always is also trained by Solis and was with jockey Abel Cedillo. So I'm Told is t...



