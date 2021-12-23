Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Three FAST swimmers compete in Coronado

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Three members of the Fallbrook Associated Swim Team competed in the Dec. 3-5 Winter Age Group meet at the Brian Bent Memorial Aquatic Complex in Coronado.

Nine-year-old Grayson Legg was in the boys 10-and-under division. Twelve-year-old Ellajean Martinez was in the 11-12 girls division while 12-year-old Lukas Loehrmann swam in the 11-12 boys class.

Legg swam in five events. He placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 3:16.77, fifth in the 100-yard freestyle after completing his laps in 1:31.69, seventh in the 50-yard butterfly which took him 5...



