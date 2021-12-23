Warriors 2-3 to start girls water polo season

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls water polo team played five games in December and ended the calendar year with a 2-3 record.

“Actually kind of encouraging,” said Fallbrook co-coach Sean Redmond.

Redmond has been the Warriors’ girls coach since the 2011-12 season. Ken Brower, who has more than 45 years of coaching various Fallbrook High School teams including the 1977 boys team which won the CIF championship, asked Redmond if he could help coach the Warriors this season. Redmond made Brower a co-coach.

“It’s been a win-win all the way around,” Re...