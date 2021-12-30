Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BUSD moves board meetings to third Wednesday of the month

 
Last updated 12/31/2021 at 12:26pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

For calendar year 2022, most Bonsall Unified School District board meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of the month.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Dec. 15 approved the change of the normal meeting date from the second Wednesday to the third Wednesday. The meetings could be moved due to holidays, school events, or other reasons; the school board normally holds two meetings in June to allow for the adoption of the fiscal year budget, and special meetings may also be called when warranted.

"We just looked at what worked best for our schedule," said BUSD S...



