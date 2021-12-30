It was a season of giving at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

FALLBROOK – The spirit of the holidays was in full swing at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, with community members, businesses and organizations all coming together to create a holiday season that none of their members would ever forget.

North Coast Church brought the excitement to the Ingold Clubhouse when they presented its members with 200 brand-new bikes and helmets! The children couldn't wait to test their new bikes on the club's backcourt.

North County Fire Protection District came ready to deck the halls with their antique fire truck filled with gifts they collected fr...