Republican women to host Supervisor Desmond

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, Jan. 14 will be Supervisor Jim Desmond. The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave. Doors will be open at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at 10.

Cost is $10 and does not include brunch. RSVP no later than Monday, Jan. 10, to Carol Shrider, 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by the Republican Women of California.