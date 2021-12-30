Artist Joel Anderson presents "One Frame at a Time" exhibit

Joel Anderson teaches the students of D'Vine Path the importance of art and what his work means to him. Fallbrook Village News/Courtesy photo

Christal Gaines-Emory

Special to the Village News

The "One Frame at a Time: Art, Life & Community" exhibit created by artist, speaker, and author Joel Anderson will be presented in the Fallbrook Library until Jan. 3, highlighting many of Anderson's collaborative works.

Anderson has been expressing himself through art for many years and he has gained experience through organizations such as the Fallbrook Art Association, D'Vine Path, Autism Tree Project Foundation and Mainly Mozart. As an artist with autism, his art reflects his experiences, such as his piece "Colors of my Mind" which...