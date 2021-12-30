Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Artist Joel Anderson presents "One Frame at a Time" exhibit

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2021 at 12:44pm

Joel Anderson teaches the students of D'Vine Path the importance of art and what his work means to him. Fallbrook Village News/Courtesy photo

Christal Gaines-Emory

Special to the Village News

The "One Frame at a Time: Art, Life & Community" exhibit created by artist, speaker, and author Joel Anderson will be presented in the Fallbrook Library until Jan. 3, highlighting many of Anderson's collaborative works.

Anderson has been expressing himself through art for many years and he has gained experience through organizations such as the Fallbrook Art Association, D'Vine Path, Autism Tree Project Foundation and Mainly Mozart. As an artist with autism, his art reflects his experiences, such as his piece "Colors of my Mind" which...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/01/2022 02:06