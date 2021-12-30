Encore Club enjoys a flurry of social activities

"Jingle all the Way" Holiday Luncheon entertainment is provided by Rick Hurley on the harmonica and Allen Sargent leading everyone in song. They were joined by various guests who stepped up to add to the fun.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club serving the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz. The club is growing as more and more people discover how much the members enjoy their friendships and activities.

As the end of the year approaches, it is a time to celebrate holiday events and appreciate the blessings and joys of the Christmas season and the love and support that abounds in Encore. The holiday luncheon "Jingle all the Way" was a great success and a good example of the relaxed conviviality of club events.

The Encore "Wanderers" group traveled to Tombstone,...