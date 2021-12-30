CAL FIRE announces availability of funding for projects that proactively address fire prevention and forest health

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced the availability of up to $240 million for Fire Prevention and Forest Health grant projects. Cal Fire is soliciting applications for projects that prevent catastrophic wildfires, protect communities, and restore forests to healthy, functioning ecosystems while also sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Cal Fire’s Fire Prevention Grants Program seeks to award up to $120 million for local projects in and near fire threatened communities that focus on increasing the protection of people, s...