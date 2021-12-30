Healthy Habits for Fallbrook & Bonsall Folks: Nausea and vomiting – the stomach's enemies
Last updated 12/31/2021 at 12:23pm
Megan Johnson McCullough
Special to the Village News
Vomiting is the body's way of getting rid of something it does not like. It is a natural, protective reflex. Nausea is the feeling right before the body does this release. This is an unpleasant feeling, but because vomiting is typically involuntary, it is the body's warning system.
Nausea and vomiting are not a sickness themselves, but are brought on by an underlying cause. This can be from a virus, food poisoning, bacteria, parasites or the norovirus. It can also be caused by pregnancy, motion sickness or even stress.
Vomiting is con...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)