Baxter to chair 2022 FPUD meetings

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Dave Baxter will be chairing Fallbrook Public Utility District board meetings during calendar year 2022.

The Dec. 13 FPUD board meeting included a 5-0 vote selecting Baxter as the board president and Charley Wolk as the board vice-president.

“I’m just excited as heck to have the opportunity to continue serving the community,” Baxter said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to represent Fallbrook.”

Baxter had been the FPUD vice-president for 2021 and also chaired the board’s Engineering and Operations Committee. The Dec. 13 meeting also inclu...