Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Baxter to chair 2022 FPUD meetings

 
Last updated 12/31/2021 at 11:32am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Dave Baxter will be chairing Fallbrook Public Utility District board meetings during calendar year 2022.

The Dec. 13 FPUD board meeting included a 5-0 vote selecting Baxter as the board president and Charley Wolk as the board vice-president.

“I’m just excited as heck to have the opportunity to continue serving the community,” Baxter said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to represent Fallbrook.”

Baxter had been the FPUD vice-president for 2021 and also chaired the board’s Engineering and Operations Committee. The Dec. 13 meeting also inclu...



