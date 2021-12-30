Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD awards soils and geotechnical testing contracts for potential Citro school

 
Last updated 12/31/2021 at 12:11pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Construction Testing and Engineering was awarded the Bonsall Unified School District contract for soils testing and geotechnical services to determine whether a site on the Citro property will be suitable for a BUSD elementary school.

The BUSD board voted 5-0 Dec, 15 to award the soils and materials inspection services contract to Construction Testing and Engineering, which is headquartered in Escondido. The contract amount is for $24,700, and the school district has budgeted a 5% contingency to cover unforeseen conditions.

“BUSD is actively doing due dil...



