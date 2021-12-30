BUSD awards soils and geotechnical testing contracts for potential Citro school
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Construction Testing and Engineering was awarded the Bonsall Unified School District contract for soils testing and geotechnical services to determine whether a site on the Citro property will be suitable for a BUSD elementary school.
The BUSD board voted 5-0 Dec, 15 to award the soils and materials inspection services contract to Construction Testing and Engineering, which is headquartered in Escondido. The contract amount is for $24,700, and the school district has budgeted a 5% contingency to cover unforeseen conditions.
“BUSD is actively doing due dil...
