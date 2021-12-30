CHP searching for anyone who witnessed deadly accident in Fallbrook

Village News Staff

FALLBROOK – The California Highway Patrol is urging anyone who witnessed the deadly accident at 2:45 a.m., Dec. 23 on South Mission Road north of Stagecoach Lane to call the CHP at 760-643-3400.

CHP is continuing its investigation into the early-morning, two-car crash in Fallbrook that killed one driver and led to the other being arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.

CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said two vehicles were driving in the southbound lanes of South Mission Road north of Stage Coach Lane about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 when the crash occurred.

"A 19-year-...