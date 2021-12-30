Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

CORRECTION

 
A story in the Dec. 16 edition of the Village News, “Vaccine mandates are few for Fallbrook Workers,” contained an error. The story was about agencies in the area who were exempt from any current or potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate because they were under 100 employees. That is correct. However, the story also stated that employees in the Fallbrook elementary and high school districts were under the vaccine mandate. That is incorrect. Employees are mandated to wear a mask on the job, but they are not required to be vaccinated at this time. Village News regrets the error.

 

