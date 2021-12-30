Donald Philip “Thumbtack” Garcia, age 69, of Pala passed away December 20, 2021. Donald is survived by his wife Carol Garcia; Daughters Nicole Garcia, Cleo Garcia, Christina Garcia, and Kaitlyn Garcia; Sons Philip Garcia, Nathan Garcia and Leonard Garcia; along with numerous grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday Jan. 6 at the Pala Cemetery, in Pala. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Berry Bell and Hall Mortuary, 333 N Vine St, Fallbrook. For more information, visit https://www.berry-bellandhall.com/.