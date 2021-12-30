Fallbrook Blanket Project gives warmth to seniors

FALLBROOK – The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project gave 35 blankets, lap blankets and shawls, as requested, to the Foundation for Senior Care to be distributed to some of their home visited clients.

Foundation Executive Director Patty Sargent said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the staff of the Foundation for Senior Care, we would like to thank the members of the FBP for your thoughtful and generous donation of handmade blankets. We know seniors in our community will be thrilled to receive the one of a kind, generous gifts."

The Foundation for Senior Care is wholly supported...