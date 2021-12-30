Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Blanket Project gives warmth to seniors

 
Last updated 12/31/2021 at 11:31am

Displaying donated blankets are, from left, senior care advocate Elisha Wright, Fallbrook Blanket Project member Gloria Allen, Foundation for Senior Care Executive Director Patty Sargent, development & marketing director Debbie Adalman, and senior care advocate Julie Andrews Senior Care Advocate.

FALLBROOK – The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project gave 35 blankets, lap blankets and shawls, as requested, to the Foundation for Senior Care to be distributed to some of their home visited clients.

Foundation Executive Director Patty Sargent said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the staff of the Foundation for Senior Care, we would like to thank the members of the FBP for your thoughtful and generous donation of handmade blankets. We know seniors in our community will be thrilled to receive the one of a kind, generous gifts."

