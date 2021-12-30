Fallbrook residents take mission work to Mexico, Malawi and beyond

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Carlos Sales of Fallbrook has been a pastor for 27 years but doesn’t have a traditional church. After working 16 years in North County churches, he went into mission work 11 years ago. His “congregation” is worldwide.

With wife Lisa and their family and teams, he ministers to people in the far reaches of the world – the Philippines, Costa Rica, Mexico and Malawi, Africa – through Reach the Hungry, a missions organization he founded.

“Our purpose is to mobilize churches to put their faith into action by providing opportunities to serve alo...