FCPG to continue virtual meeting format for January

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted to retain its meetings in a virtual format at least until January.

A 10-3 planning group vote Dec. 20 approved having the Jan. 17 meeting virtually rather than in person.

“I think it would be prudent for the next month to do it virtually,” said planning group first vice-chair Roy Moosa.

“We’re getting so much more community involvement virtually,” said planning group member Anna Strahan.

The planning group meets on the third Monday of the month regardless of whether that date is a government holiday. Ja...