Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUHS employees to get 3.5% pay increase

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2021 at 11:33am



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The board of the Fallbrook Union High School District will vote on the collective bargaining agreements at one of the January board meetings, Jan. 10 or 24. Salary and benefits have previously been approved by trustees.

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez negotiated with the three groups of employees and each agreed to a 3.5% pay increase based on the cost of living adjustment.

The three employee groups are the Service Employee International Union, Fallbrook High School Teachers Association, and Unrepresented Employees, which includes classified manag...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/01/2022 02:04