FUHS employees to get 3.5% pay increase

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The board of the Fallbrook Union High School District will vote on the collective bargaining agreements at one of the January board meetings, Jan. 10 or 24. Salary and benefits have previously been approved by trustees.

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez negotiated with the three groups of employees and each agreed to a 3.5% pay increase based on the cost of living adjustment.

The three employee groups are the Service Employee International Union, Fallbrook High School Teachers Association, and Unrepresented Employees, which includes classified manag...