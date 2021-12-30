Local author to speak at Friends of Fallbrook Library event
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Award-winning Fallbrook novelist T. Jefferson Parker will discuss his 27th book, "A Thousand Steps," at a special event hosted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Pala Mesa Resort.
The story is a gripping thriller, an incisive coming-of-age story, and a vivid portrait of a turbulent time and place. Parker is a New York Times bestselling author and three-time Edgar Award winner. The book is being released in January and the author will speak and sign copies at the luncheon.
Parker, who turned 68 on Dec. 26, was born in Los Ang...
