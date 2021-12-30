Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local author to speak at Friends of Fallbrook Library event

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2021 at 11:22am

Fallbrook resident T. Jefferson Parker will present his newest book at an event put on by Friends of the Fallbrook Library on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Pala Mesa Resort. Village News/Bruce Jenkin photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Award-winning Fallbrook novelist T. Jefferson Parker will discuss his 27th book, "A Thousand Steps," at a special event hosted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Pala Mesa Resort.

The story is a gripping thriller, an incisive coming-of-age story, and a vivid portrait of a turbulent time and place. Parker is a New York Times bestselling author and three-time Edgar Award winner. The book is being released in January and the author will speak and sign copies at the luncheon.

Parker, who turned 68 on Dec. 26, was born in Los Ang...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/01/2022 02:28