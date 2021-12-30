Pala Band awarded Build Back Better grant

PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians, leading a partnership with the 24 federally-recognized tribes of the Southern California Tribal Chairmen’s Association, is one of only 60 finalists nationwide to be awarded a Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant from the Economic Development Administration.

EDA announced the finalists for this $1 billion initiative on Dec. 13. The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is intended to boost economic recovery from the pandemic and strengthen and rebuild American communities through transformational investments that create jobs, promote equitabl...