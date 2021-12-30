UPDATE: Missing At-Risk Oceanside Senior Found

5'3" tall, 135 pound 89-year-old Napoleon Tafur left his residence in the 3600 block of Fordham Court in Oceanside about 6:55 a.m., police said. He was described as being with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and light- blue slacks. ``Tafur drove away in a 2009 Silver Nissan Frontier,'' police said.

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An at-risk senior suffering from Alzheimer's disease who drove away unattended in a vehicle this morning was found, Oceanside

police said.

Peruvian-born Napoleon Tafur, 89, left his residence in the 3600 block of Fordham Court at about 6:55 a.m. in a 2009 Silver Nissan Frontier, authorities said.

The Oceanside Police Department said Tafur did not have a cell phone and had not previously gone missing.

``Tafur suffers from Alzheimer's disease and may become combative if restrained,'' police said. ``Family members believe he may be trying to drive

to Tijuana, Mexico.''

Police announced Friday afternoon that Tafur had been found, but no further details were provided.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

