Legionnaires enter winter break with 3-2 basketball record

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s basketball team now has a 3-2 record.

The record reflects two fewer games than were scheduled for the calendar year 2021 portion of the Legionnaires’ 2021-22 season. “We had seven games, but we only ended up playing five,” said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti. “We had some cancellations.”

The Legionnaires actually played four games; the Dec. 7 scheduled home game against High Tech Mesa was forfeited by the Thunder. Bonsall’s planned games against Rock Academy and Borrego Springs were postponed and will be played during 2022....