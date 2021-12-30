Legionnaires enter winter break with 3-2 basketball record
Last updated 12/31/2021 at 10:53am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Bonsall High School’s basketball team now has a 3-2 record.
The record reflects two fewer games than were scheduled for the calendar year 2021 portion of the Legionnaires’ 2021-22 season. “We had seven games, but we only ended up playing five,” said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti. “We had some cancellations.”
The Legionnaires actually played four games; the Dec. 7 scheduled home game against High Tech Mesa was forfeited by the Thunder. Bonsall’s planned games against Rock Academy and Borrego Springs were postponed and will be played during 2022....
