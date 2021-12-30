Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Warriors start girls soccer season 3-2

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls soccer team compiled a 3-2 record in the Warriors’ first five games of the 2021-22 season.

The Warriors began the season Dec. 6 with a 4-0 home loss against Mission Vista but then shut out Oceanside in a 1-0 game Dec. 10 at Oceanside. A 6-0 defeat Dec. 16 at Sage Creek was followed by a 2-0 home triumph Dec. 21 against Rancho Buena Vista and a 1-0 win Dec. 23 at Vista.

“We’re getting better,” said Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra.

Although Guerra has not previously been a head coach this is his 10th year coaching a Fallbro...



