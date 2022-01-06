Barbara Ann (Johnson) Olson passed away Dec. 18, 2021, after complications from a recent surgery meant to restore her circulation and energy. She was very optimistic going into the surgery.

Born Aug. 20, 1950, in Pierre, South Dakota, she spent her early years in Americus, Kansas, before moving to California. Mom loved telling people she was from California.

Barbara grew up on a farm with her brothers and sisters, Bill, Dotty, Ray and Virginia. Her sons Greg and Kevin survive her and live in Kansas. Barbara had three grandchildren.

Her husband, Wayne Olson of Fallbrook, preceded her in death. They owned the Red Eye Saloon where they made countless friends. Mom loved people and loved to laugh.

She was active playing softball and bowling as a younger woman and developed an appreciation for nature living surrounded by the Monserate vineyard.

She will be remembered for her generosity, her smile (with a wink), and her beautiful blue eyes.