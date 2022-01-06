Barbara Jean (Cross) Guida was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Feb. 23, 1946 and died in Escondido, California, Dec. 9, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40+ years, Paul, and her six children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Madelyn and Billy-Ray Cross.

Growing up in South Dakota, she was the eldest of seven and loved spending time on her grandparents farm, learning to bake and tend to a garden with her grandmother.

She was still a girl when the family relocated to California. Her nurturing spirit became more evident; with her Mom working as a nurse, she played an important role in raising her siblings.

She spent many years raising her own family in the Orange County area until relocating to Vista to be closer to her parents in 1986. While in Vista, she spent time with family, was an avid gardener and joined a Bunco group as well as trying her hand at a new skill in a knitting group.

Since moving to Fallbrook, Barb became very involved in the community, she was a member of East Ridge's Mah-Jongg Group, frequent attendee of Friday night socials, and she also loved to have her girlfriends over to play Mexican Train. She also volunteered at the local art center to keep busy.

Always a go-getter, Barb was always baking something in her kitchen, or tending roses and her bird feeders that brought her favorite hummingbirds to the house.

Most importantly, she was always there to lend an ear or a word of wisdom to her kids and grandkids. She was an inspiration as a wife and mother, and the heart that kept our family alive.

Everyone knew that Grandma Barb would welcome a visit with an endless supply of love, laughter and homemade cookies, and any day that included time with her was going to be a good one.

Memorial Services to be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Sonrise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook at 11 a.m.