Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks junior artists

 
Last updated 1/10/2022 at 7:26am

Village News/Courtesy photo

Junior artist Lorelei Fehl, fourth grade, is entering her piece, "Rainbows & Unicorns," in the junior art competition "What Makes Me Happy is...."

FALLBROOK – The inaugural "Bee Happy" art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create a "What makes me happy is..." themed work of art.

The junior art competition is open to prekindergarten through eighth-grade students. Prekindergarten to first-grade students will compete against one another, second to fourth grade will compete against each other and fifth through eighth-grade students will be competing against one another.

Artists may select their medium of choice. Drawings or paintings must not be larger than 12-inches in any direction. See entry rules for more detailed information.

The awardees will be given gift cards: first place, $75; second place, $50; and third place, $25. An additional award of $75 will be presented by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Artwork must be delivered to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 111 S. Main Ave.

The entries in the "Bee Happy" competition will be on display at the Chamber office. Voting will be by the community Feb. 4-19. A reception will be held Thursday, Feb. 24, where the winners will be announced, and awards presented.

For times, registration and additional information, contact Anita Kimzey at 714-222-2462 or email [email protected]

Rules and entry forms can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, The Yogurt Palace and The Gallery, FAA (300 North Brandon, Thursday-Saturday, 11am-4pm) or online: http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.

 

