LA Times joint distribution agreement with Village News ends

FALLBROOK – “For the last twenty years the Village News has been in a joint distribution agreement with the Los Angeles Times, which allowed our subscribers to receive the LA Times at no additional cost.

“Times continue to change and the LA Times has found it necessary to end this agreement as of Jan. 2, 2022. It has been a great partnership and a few hundred of our subscribers enjoyed the added value of their Village News subscription,” said Village News publisher Julie Reeder.

“Our residents who have been receiving the LA Times will be receiving an offer to subscribe to the LA Times. As a former employee of the LA Times myself, I have appreciated our partnership over the last 20 years and I understand the need for all of us in the industry to re-evaluate our business models,” said Reeder.