FALLBROOK – The Passion Project Team at Live Oak Elementary recently conducted a canned food drive to help stock the Fallbrook Food Pantry for the holiday season. The team collected more than 1500 cans from the students and families at Live Oak. The winning class was Mr. Acevedo's fourth graders, who collected more than 530 cans.

Submitted by Live Oak Elementary.