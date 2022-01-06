Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Program to include children's author, D'Vine Path, lemons and jewelry

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/10/2022 at 6:59am

LemonQuest Products will be available at the Fallbrook Women Connection's brunch Jan. 21.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend an informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon; doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping with local Fallbrook vendors "Lemon Quest" organic hand crafted products made by local lemonologists Rick and Lisa Mayer, and "Designs by Linda" which offers handcrafted jewelry, jewelry parties and redesigned vintage jewelry.

Lenila Batali, the executive director of D'Vine Path Fallbrook, will present a video on D'Vine Path's dynamic and comprehensive programs that provide vocational and life skills to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in agriculture, viticulture, hospitality, art and life skills with meaningful purpose, with volunteer and part time employment as the goal.

Inspirational speaker Monique Demger, a published children's author, tells her version of a "Legacy of a Princess Warrior." The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way. Free child care provided with reservations. To make a reservation, call 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/10/2022 07:45