Program to include children's author, D'Vine Path, lemons and jewelry

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend an informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon; doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping with local Fallbrook vendors "Lemon Quest" organic hand crafted products made by local lemonologists Rick and Lisa Mayer, and "Designs by Linda" which offers handcrafted jewelry, jewelry parties and redesigned vintage jewelry.

Lenila Batali, the executive director of D'Vine Path Fallbrook, will present a video on D'Vine Path's dynamic and comprehensive programs that provide vocational and life skills to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in agriculture, viticulture, hospitality, art and life skills with meaningful purpose, with volunteer and part time employment as the goal.

Inspirational speaker Monique Demger, a published children's author, tells her version of a "Legacy of a Princess Warrior." The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way. Free child care provided with reservations. To make a reservation, call 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.