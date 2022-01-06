Temecula Valley Genealogical Society announces first meeting of the year

Members of the Temecula Valley Genealogical Society gather for their December meeting at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Genealogical Society will be holding its first meeting of the year Monday, Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m. in Community Room B of the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Rd, Temecula. Guests are always welcome.

This month's program, "Online Cemetery Websites," will be presented by Christine Cohen, a long-time member and past president of the Whittier Area Genealogical Society. She will review the many resources available online that provide information about deceased persons. She will reveal how websites such as Interment.net, GraveStonePhotos.com, FindAGrave.com, BillionGraves.com and others can greatly advance your American and international family history research.

In addition to a monthly meeting program and newsletter covering a wide variety of information related to genealogy and family history research, the TVGS offers monthly special interest classes on such topics as understanding and using your DNA results, genealogy research practices for beginners, and inspiration for writing family history as stories for current and future generations. For more information about TVGS and the many resources it provides visit tvgs,net.

The TVGS was founded in 1998 as a nonprofit corporation with a mission to provide public education on matters related to genealogical science, as well as a forum to exchange genealogical information and stimulate interest in family history research. Membership is available for $25 per year and now is the time to get the full benefit of a year full of activities with the TVGS.

For more information, contact Susan Puma, President, through "Contact" on the TVGS website.

Submitted by the Temecula Valley Genealogical Society.