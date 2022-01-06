Landscape artist to demonstrate at FAA meeting

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association's Gallery has moved. The new facility is now located at 300 N. Brandon Road. The new location will provide more space to display member's art, in monthly shows and special events. The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 12 and the actual Grand Opening for The Gallery will be Jan. 22.

Take-in for the January-February Member's Art Show will be Jan. 17 at The Gallery. FAA general member meetings will now be held at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, which are always free and open to the public.

FAA welcomes Kristen Olson Stone to its general meeting Jan. 15. She will be demonstrating her landscape painting in oil and acrylic. Stone has very impressive credentials, classically trained at several art schools including University of Maryland, NYC's Art Students League, The California Art Institution and more. Stone lived in Hawaii for 21 years and shows her work in many island galleries.

Artist Kristen Olson Stone is the featured artist for the FAA's January meeting.

Now living on the Newport coast, she teaches workshops all over California. As a traveling artist she has painted in New Zealand, Italy, London, Ukraine and Poland, just to name a few. Her award winning works can be found in collections all over the world including those of President and Mrs. Obama, and the New Zealand Parliament.

She will demonstrate her techniques at the FAA general meeting Jan. 15 at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stone will do a critique, starting at 9:30 a.m., one painting per person. Her workshop will follow the meeting, starting at 1 p.m. Anyone wanting to attend should register for the workshop in advance. The cost to members is $40, $50 for non-members. Call Carol Reardon to register and receive a materials list, 760-221-5577.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Art Association.