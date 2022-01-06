Newcomers and Encore members celebrate in 'Grand Tradition'

FALLBROOK – All at the Fallbrook Newcomers Vintage Holiday Gala had a grand ole time as members of sister clubs, Fallbrook Newcomers and Fallbrook Encore, celebrated the season and danced the night away at the annual Holiday Gala at the Grand Tradition Estate.

On this exceptional evening, guests enjoyed festive music, delicious food, friendship, and plenty of fun. There's no wonder that this club has doubled in size in recent months and continues to grow. Their next social meeting will be held on Jan. 13, visit their website – https://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com – for more information.

Anyone who is new to the area, has lived here for three years or less, and wishes to join or learn more about Fallbrook Newcomers or attend a meeting as a guest can email them at [email protected] For more information or to download a membership application, visit their website.

Membership is also open to residents that have been in Fallbrook, Rainbow, or De Luz longer than three years, but whose work or other commitments prevented them from joining sooner.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.