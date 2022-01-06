The nutritional value of popular types of fish

Fish is an important source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to heart and brain health. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Fish is an important component of a healthy diet. Compared to many other sources of protein, including beef, pork and chicken, certain varieties of fish are lower in calories per serving size. Plus, fish is an important source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to heart and brain health.

The American Heart Association recommends that people eat at least two servings of fish each week. Knowing how various types of fish stack up when compared to one another can help people decide which fish to include in their diets. The following is some nutritional information on some popular types of fish, courtesy of the United States Department of Agriculture. Nutritional information for raw fish is based on a standard three-ounce serving size.

¥ Cod: (Pacific): 70 calories, 0.54 grams fat, 15.22 grams protein

¥ Flounder: 78 calories, 1.02 grams fat, 16.02 grams protein

¥ Haddock: 74 calories, 0.61 grams fat, 16.36 grams protein

¥ Halibut: (Atlantic and Pacific): 94 calories, 1.95 grams fat, 17.69 grams protein

¥ Mahi mahi: 72 calories, 0.60 grams fat, 15.72 grams protein

¥ Ocean perch: 81 calories, 1.38 grams fat, 15.84 grams protein

¥ Salmon (farmed): 156 calories, 9.22 grams fat, 16.92 grams protein

¥ Tilapia: 81 calories, 1.44 grams fat, 17.07 grams protein

¥ Tuna: 93 calories, 0.81 grams fat, 19.89 grams protein

The way fish is prepared can alter its nutritional profile. Baking, grilling or broiling without adding fat are the healthiest ways to prepare fish. Enhance the flavor of fish with fresh herbs and citrus marinades.