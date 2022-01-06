Blanket project donates blankets to Fallbrook Senior Center

Displaying donated blankets and shawl are, from left, Fallbrook Senior Center Interim Director Susi Gonzales, Peggy Landers, Rachel Colegio and Joan Sucher, members of the Fallbrook Blanket Project, along with several senior center members of the line dancing class.

FALLBROOK – The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project donated lap blankets and shawls to the Fallbrook Senior Center to be given to some members of the home meals delivery program, an annual donation made at Christmastime.

Holding two shawls made by the Fallbrook Blanket Project are Fallbrook Senior Center Board Secretary Jack Schirner and his wife, Jeanette, who are members of the line dancing class.

Donations of more elaborate blankets were made to the two recent fundraisers for the senior center. It is the mission of the FBP to provide support and warmth to those in need with an emphasis on the charities in Fallbrook. To join the group or for more information, email [email protected]

The Fallbrook Senior Center promotes healthy aging, independence and wellbeing of active, older adults in the communities it serves. It provides programs and service which support the enrichment of life for seniors 50 and above. The center provides a place to gather with activities and services including lunches served Monday – Friday, health education and exercise classes, legal and financial services, educational and cultural programs, and recreational and social activities. Contact the center at 760-728-4498.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.