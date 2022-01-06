Crime Stoppers: Have you seen Elena Roy?

$10,000 reward offered in missing person case

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Sheriff's Homicide Unit continue to ask for the public's help in locating 84-year-old Elena Carlotta Roy.

On the afternoon of Nov. 3, 2021, Roy reportedly walked away from her home in the 900 block of Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook. She suffers from dementia and was previously found after wandering away from her home in 2020.

Despite multiple expansive searches by deputies, volunteers with the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Unit and community members, Roy's whereabouts are still unknown. Investigators continue to ask the Fallbrook community to assist in the ongoing search by checking their private property.

Roy was seen in a Fallbrook grocery store on Nov. 2, the day before she went missing. It's believed she was wearing the same clothes as in the video from the store. Roy is a White female, standing 5' 4" tall, weighs 115 pounds, with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan beanie, a multicolored gray and white short sleeved shirt, black pants and blue and brown shoes. She had a brown purse and was wearing brown and tan framed glasses.

Per Roy's family, she has gone by the names of Elena Charlotta Lorea and Elena Charlotte Roy.

Roy's family is offering a $9,000 reward in addition to Crime Stoppers' $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Roy's whereabouts.

Anyne with information on the whereabouts of Elena Carlotta Roy is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6286 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.