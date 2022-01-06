Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Chamber to hold Member Business Expo

 
Last updated 1/10/2022 at 6:56am

Cathy Smelser of Performance Print Solutions networks with an attendee of the 2020 Chamber Member Business Expo.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host its annual Chamber Member Business Expo Thursday, Feb. 17 at Pala Mesa Resort from 4-7 p.m. All are invited to join the chamber to "Discover Your Community!" Local chamber member businesses have a lot to offer and the chamber wants to ensure that whatever residents are looking for, it can most likely be found right here.

Exhibitor booths are for chamber business members only and can be reserved by calling the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office at 760-728-5845. If chamber members wish to market their business without being an exhibitor, they can provide coupons for all attendees for a very nominal fee.

Details for the expo can also be found at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. The event is free and open to the public. There will be free food, a no-host bar, giveaways and more.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

