Knights of Columbus presents fundraising check to REINS

Taking part in the check presentation are, from left, REINS Finance Director Shauna Jopes, Fallbrook Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Tim Willard, Scotty the horse and REINS Director of Development Canece Huber. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Knights of Columbus presented a check to REINS, representing donations raised in the annual Intellectual Disabilities Drive, held in the Fall of each year. The drive raised a total of $2,960 in cash and gift card contributions.

The mission of REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program is to support the physical, mental and emotional health of disabled children and adults with therapeutic equine-assisted activities.

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization of Catholic men devoted to community service and spiritual growth.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Knights of Columbus.