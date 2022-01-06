Residents provide holiday cheer for the transitioning homeless

Village News staff

For the men who live at Jesus House, Christmas was made brighter by several residents of Fallbrook and Bonsall who contributed to their holiday celebrations.

Over the holidays, BethAnn Murray and Danielle Navarro of SonRise Church prepared a Christmas dinner and table for the transitioning homeless men of the Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy shelter. “We thank them and appreciate what they do for the needy in our community,” said Brad Fox of the Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy group.

Fox went on to also give due to “Bill and Vicki Porter, Jon Large and a generous unnamed benefactor who served and paid for a wonderful Christmas meal at El Jardin Restaurant for our homeless men in Fallbrook. We very much appreciate their care and concern for these men who are trying to put their lives back together, become productive and flourish in the community. Thank you El Jardin!”

When asked about the group’s other transitional home for the homeless, Refuge House, Fox said they had to close it earlier in 2021. The group had lost the lease and the house manager. According to Fox, most of the men found shelter and work elsewhere. “It was an unfortunate turn of events but we had no choice in the matter,” he added.

The residents of the Jesus House are all above the age of 60, and they work as volunteers throughout the community. Many of these residents are unable to work due to age or physical disabilities. The Jesus House allows residents to stay as long as they need in order to keep them from being homeless.