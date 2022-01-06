Suspect in Christmas car thefts found

Village News staff

A male suspect, Forest Estrada, was taken into custody the evening of Dec. 27 after a pursuit that ended in San Marcos. He is believed to be related to several thefts that occurred in Fallbrook, according to Lt. Hernandez from the Fallbrook Sheriff Substation. "Our detectives are still following up and tying up loose ends. I believe this person was responsible for the majority of the crime spree, so hopefully things go back to normal."

A gun from one of the burglaries was recovered as well as other stolen property from several of the thefts.

"Detectives will be following up over the next several days tying things together and contacting victims to return stolen and recovered property as well as follow additional leads for co-conspirators, etcetera," said Hernandez.

He added, "Additional charges will follow as cases come together and additional bail enhancements for committing felonies while on bail."

"Over the last week Fallbrook had several thefts, the majority of them being opportunity crimes," said Hernandez.

In a call on Christmas Eve between Fallbrook Sheriff Substation LT. Hernandez and the Village News, Lt. Hernandez reminded the community to "protect themselves against opportunity crimes."

He continued, "Thieves are out and taking advantage of inclement weather, as there are fewer people to observe their behavior, so we just want to remind everyone that it's best to secure your belongings and lock your vehicles."

Three pickup trucks were stolen that day during rainy weather, each from a different part of Fallbrook. Another vehicle was stolen Dec. 26. Besides those incidents, there were numerous cases of petty theft and burglary from houses and sheds all over the Fallbrook area.

The sheriff's department also advises residents to lock their doors and keep valuables out of sight when they are in town as thieves interested in this type of crime will wander streets and parking lots checking door handles hoping to find one that is unlocked with a wallet, bag or anything valuable inside.

Deputies are asking residents to reduce their chances of becoming a victim by not giving thieves the opportunity, and talking to anyone they know who is setting themselves up to possibly becoming a victim.

If anyone sees someone acting suspiciously around vehicles, or houses, they should report it to the Sheriff's Department at 760-728-1113 for non-emergencies or dial 911 for emergencies or crimes in progress.