2021 district office update

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

AD-75

Helping people navigate the state’s massive bureaucracy is an important function of my district office. During 2021, we helped over 2,400 constituents resolve issues involving state and other governmental agencies.

This assistance included over 2,000 unemployment claims, resulting from the Employment Development Department's inability to cope with the pandemic-related shutdown that struck in March 2020. Unfortunately, EDD is still reeling, causing delays and problems for thousands of Californians, but our office is here to help. This number doesn’t include hundreds of cases that have reopened again and again, due to ongoing glitches in the government agency. Our office has also assisted EDD in identifying and stopping many fraudulent claims, including phony claims from people living in other states.

In addition to helping constituents get their EDD benefits, last year we handled hundreds of other cases involving the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Franchise Tax Board, licensing delays for nurses, long delays for firearm background checks and many more.

Since government is so complex, we frequently get inquiries about non-state issues. Over the past year we’ve received inquiries about the border, Afghan immigration, federal spending policies, people stuck overseas with expired passports, county land use policies, city zoning and many other topics. Always feel free to contact us when you don’t know where to turn – we’ll point you in the right direction.

Another important district office responsibility involves updating me regarding the opinions of constituents. Emailing or calling the district office to register an opinion on an important issue or piece of legislation will help guide me as I review bills in Sacramento. To share your opinion, visit my website at https://ad75.asmrc.org/ or call my district office at 760-480-7570.

My staff and I take our responsibility to assist residents of the 75th Assembly District seriously. We look forward to continuing to serve you in 2022.