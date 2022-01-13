BUSD to hold public hearing on redistricting

BONSALL – The Bonsall Unified School District’s Governing Board will hold a public hearing to receive community comments and public testimony concerning the proposed adjustments to the district's Trustee Area map based on the 2020 Census data in order to remain in compliance with California Education Code section 5019.5.

The public hearing will be held during a regular Governing Board meeting on Jan. 19, at approximately 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person at Bonsall Elementary School located at 31555 Old River Road, Bonsall. The meeting will be held in the Multi-purpose Room.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.