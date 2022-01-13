Donald Philip "Thumbtack" Garcia, age 69, of Pala passed away Dec. 20, 2021. Donald was born and raised on the Pala Indian Reservation, son of Alexander Garcia and Evelyn Torpley.

Donald is survived by his wife, Carol Garcia; children Nicole Garcia, Cleo Garcia, Philip Garcia, Nathan Garcia, Christina Garcia, Leonard Garcia and Kaitlyn Musick; along with numerous grandchildren. He is also survived by his many sisters, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Janice Garcia and Lisa Dean.

Donald was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He had a quick wit about him and a real mellow practical outlook on life. He loved playing ping pong and taking care of his fruit trees.

Donald served in the Army from 1972-1979, while also being in the reserves. He worked for the Naval Weapons Station Fallbrook Annex, as a bomb technician, for civil service, for 20 years.

Funeral services were held Thursday Jan. 6 at the Pala Cemetery, in Pala. The family received friends Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Berry Bell and Hall Mortuary, 333 N Vine St., Fallbrook.