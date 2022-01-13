Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Eleda Hila

 
Last updated 1/13/2022 at 4:40pm

Eleda Hila, a resident of Fallbrook for 30 + years, passed away quietly in her sleep Dec. 31, 2021. She had been progressively ill for a few weeks. She was 95 years old on Dec. 17, 2021.

Eleda was married to Ben Hila (deceased) for nearly 50 years and they had three children: Carole Hila Sheppard (m Rob Sheppard), Nancy Hila McNamara (m Brian McNamara) and Bob Hila. She was a wonderful Grandmother to Anna Sheppard, Geoffrey Sheppard (m Monica Hoffman Sheppard), Natalie Daltow Helling (m Damian Helling), Jonathan Daltow (m Megan McDonald Daltow), Nicole Hila, Devin Hila and Erin Hila. She had 14 great-grandchildren! They are Hudson, Harley, Weston, Daniel, Violet, Laura, Emily, Meredith, Elizabeth, Grant, Josie, Trace, Trinity and Luke, all of whom she loved very much.

Eleda and Ben's life together began in Torrance, California, where they raised their children, were active members of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Lomita, California, and then retired to Fallbrook, California. which they both enjoyed.

Eleda's interests included gardening, joining Fallbrook organizations in which she held many offices including president of the Encore Club, and was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church Women's Club for many years. She was very social with many good friends, and a leader in her community.

A loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, a Catholic woman who uncompromisingly led her family to our Lord, she is and always will be greatly missed.

A Rosary and Prayer Service will be said Jan. 19 between 4 and 8 p.m. at Berry, Bell and Hall Mortuary in Fallbrook.

A Catholic Mass Funeral Service will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fallbrook on Jan. 20, at 11 a.m.

Afterwards, a burial at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery will take place.

In conclusion, refreshments will be offered in the Church Plaza.

 

