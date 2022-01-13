Fallbrook High Drama Club announces newest show

Outdoor rehearsals allow for cast members to have the space of a stage without needing an entire set on hand.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Drama Club is proud to welcome the community to its production of "Murder's in the Heir!" Along with an amazing cast, the audience gets to help decide who the murderer is. Is it the money hungry nephew or the uptight butler? Every character has a motive, an alibi, and a weapon- it's up to the audience to figure it out.

This Clue-inspired play will leave the audience at the edge of their seats, even after they vote for who they think the killer is.

Shows are at 3:30 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, in the Bob Burton Center. Everyone is encouraged to come to the 7 p.m. showing for a community-oriented performance. Tickets are $3 and masks are mandatory inside the building, per school rules. There will be concessions for sale and all proceeds will help to fund future activities, workshops, and productions. Everybody is welcome to come support the drama club.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School Drama Club.