Years ago, I spoke at a men’s conference where my speech was titled “Gold, Glory, and Girls.” I shared how those three temptations – also known as greed, pride, and lust – have brought down many men in positions of leadership in local churches across the nation. I then went on to share how men can guard themselves from these vulnerabilities, which the Bible refers to as the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life.

With that in mind, let me share some thoughts that may help when you are faced with these or other forms of temptation or testing.

Every man, woman or child is vulnerable to temptation. You’re never too young or too old to be faced with temptations, nor does being spiritually mature guarantee you won’t be tempted. The Bible cautions those who think they are too good or too mature to fall victim to temptation that they should “be careful lest they fall.”

Resisting temptation leads to maturity. Gaining victory over your personal areas of vulnerability can be an important step in your growth. The Bible claims that testing is also a necessary ingredient for you in your quest for maturity. It encourages us to Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.

If you fail a test, you have to repeat it. I remember taking two Algebra courses in high school. We all knew that until we were able to pass Algebra I, we weren’t ready for the rigors of Algebra II. And so it is with the tests we face in life. If we fail to pass a test or temptation, God will continue to test or allow us to face that same type of temptation until we gain the victory.

Don’t blame God when you are tempted. The Bible is clear that God may “test” our faith, but will never tempt us to sin. The Bible reminds us, “Let no man say when he is tempted, ‘God is tempting me.’” For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does he tempt anyone. But each one is tempted when he is drawn away by his own desires and enticed.”

Never let down your guard. I believe there is a devil and that he is seeking to make us fail in our relationship with God. And I also believe he knows what our greatest areas of weakness are. The Bible reminds us that our enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. We must never let down our guard.

God will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you can stand. It is reassuring for me to know that God has my back. He knows how much I can take, and when I feel like it’s too much, the Bible reminds me: “No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to man.” And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.

In closing, it’s reassuring to know that God understands. He reminds us of the fact that his Son, Jesus, was tempted in every way, just as we are – yet without sin.”